The Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets first-round series is a matchup between two teams that have been decimated by injuries this season. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they are still dealing with said injuries while the Warriors got back to full strength for Game 1.

That was the difference in the opening game, as the Warriors grabbed the lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Steph Curry didn't even play that well in his return, but with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Warriors just had too much for the shorthanded Nuggets. Nikola Jokic did his best, but he just did not have enough help.

Now, it's time for Game 2, and the Nuggets will still be without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Will the outcome be any different? We'll soon find out. Here's everything you need to know.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

When: Monday, April 18 | 10 p.m. ET

Monday, April 18 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: GSW -300; DEN +240; O/U 222 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Warriors: The Warriors got a major boost on Saturday when Curry made his long-awaited return from a foot injury. He came off the bench in his first game in over a month and while he didn't have the best shooting night, he still finished with 16 points and four assists, and the Warriors were plus-17 with him on the court. With Curry back the Warriors finally have their big three back together. And now that Jordan Poole has come into his own, they are looking rather dangerous once again.

Nuggets: This has been a frustrating season at times for the Nuggets, who have spent most of the time without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. While Jokic put them on his back for most of the season, it's not quite as easy to do the same in the playoffs when opponents have time to scheme and lock in defensively. Game 1 was a perfect example, as Jokic went for 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals, but was faced with constant double teams and got almost no help besides Will Barton's 24 points. This series is going to be an uphill battle for them as long as Murray and Porter remain out.

Prediction

The Warriors are seven-point favorites for this game, and it's hard to argue with that after Game 1. It's also hard to pick against them. The Nuggets could make a case that they have the best player, but the Warriors are clearly the better team. Pick: Warriors -7