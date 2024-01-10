The Golden State Warriors welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to San Francisco on Wednesday for the second meeting of the 2023-24 season between the teams. Golden State is 17-19 overall and 11-10 at home. New Orleans is 22-15 overall and 10-7 on the road, including six consecutive road victories. Zion Williamson (quad) and Jose Alvarado (illness) are listed as questionable for the Pelicans. Draymond Green (reconditioning), Chris Paul (hand) and Gary Payton II (hamstring) are out for the Warriors.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists New Orleans as the 1-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds. Before making any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -1

Warriors vs. Pelicans over/under: 233.5 points

Warriors vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -109, Warriors -110

New Orleans: The Pelicans are 9-6-1 against the spread in road games

Golden State: The Warriors are 8-13 against the spread in home games

Warriors vs. Pelicans picks:

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are playing extremely well as they arrive in San Francisco. New Orleans is 5-1 in the last six games overall and, in that span, the Pelicans have out-scored opponents by almost 14 points. The Pelicans are also performing well on the road, winning six straight games away from New Orleans. The Pelicans have a sparkling +20.0 net rating in those six matchups, headlined by a dominant offensive performance. New Orleans scored more than 1.29 points per possession with a 66.5% true shooting mark in that six-game sample, and the Pelicans lead the NBA in total rebound rate (58.4%) in that span.

The Pelicans are also entering this matchup with strong offensive numbers on the whole this season. New Orleans is scoring 1.16 points per possession, and the Pelicans are in the top six of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.4%) and 3-point percentage (37.9%). The Pelicans are also in the top six in free throw creation, averaging 24.9 attempts per game, and New Orleans can take advantage of a Golden State defense that is in the bottom five in free throw prevention. The Warriors are also near the bottom of the NBA in turnover creation (12.6 per game), steals (6.7 per game) and blocked shots (3.6 per game).

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have the benefit of home-court advantage and the presence of the best player on the floor in Stephen Curry. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 27.1 points per game this season, including a 42-point eruption against the Pelicans in the first head-to-head battle of the campaign. Curry made 15 of 22 shots from the field and 7 of 13 attempts from 3-point range in that game, and he is the best shooter in the league. Curry leads the NBA in 3-pointers (155) with a top-three mark in free throw accuracy (92%), and he is a gravitational force to make life difficult for any opposing defense.

The Warriors are in the top four of the NBA in 3-pointers (14.8 per game), and Golden State makes waves on the offensive glass. Golden State is securing 32.3% of available offensive rebounds, averaging 15.9 second-chance points per game. The Warriors are also in the top ten of the league in assists (28.1 per game) and free throw accuracy (79.4%). On defense, Golden State boasts top-ten metrics in assists allowed (25.4 per game), defensive rebound rate (71.9%) and 3-point accuracy allowed (35.0%) this season. The Warriors also held the Pelicans to 1.02 points per possession in the first meeting.

How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 237 combined points.

