The Golden State Warriors hit the road and face a notable test on Tuesday. The Warriors visit the Footprint Center to face the Phoenix Suns. Golden State is 0-2 against Phoenix this season and 10-12 overall. The Suns are 12-10 overall, though Phoenix is just 5-6 in its home building. Kevin Durant (ankle) is questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Phoenix as the 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds. Before entering any Suns vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5

Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 234.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Suns -158, Warriors +133

GSW: The Warriors are 8-3 against the spread in road games

PHX: The Suns are 4-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are keyed by one of the game's best players in Stephen Curry. The two-time NBA MVP and nine-time All-NBA selection is averaging 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season. Curry is also leading the league with 102 3-pointers, and he is making 43.2% of long-range attempts. He is the centerpiece of an offense that is elite in 3-pointers per game (14.7) and 3-point accuracy (36.8%), and Golden State is also making major gains on the offensive glass.

The Warriors are in the top five of the league in offensive rebound rate (32.5%) and second-chance points (16.7 per game). Golden State is also in the top eight of the NBA in free throw creation (24.9 attempts per game) and assists (27.7 per game), with strong characteristics on defense. The Warriors have top-five marks in 3-point percentage allowed (34.2%) and second-chance points allowed (12.3 per game), with top-10 marks in assists allowed (24.7 per game) and defensive rebound rate (72.2%).

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's defense projects well in this matchup. The Suns are leading the NBA in blocked shots (6.9 per game), and Phoenix maintains top-10 marks in opponent field goal percentage (45.8%), opponent 3-point percentage (34.8%) and fast break points allowed (13.6 per game). Phoenix is also facing a Golden State offense that is last in points in the paint (40.5 per game) and fast break points (10.4 per game). The Warriors are also committing 15.9 turnovers per game, with poor marks in field goal percentage (45.2%) and 2-point percentage (52.0%).

On the other end, Phoenix is fantastically productive, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession. The Suns are in the top five of the league in 3-point percentage (38.5%) and free throw percentage (83.3%), and Phoenix is also elite in creating free throw attempts (26.6 per game). The Warriors also struggle in allowing more than 25 free throw attempts per game on defense, and Phoenix produces second-chance opportunities by grabbing 31.7% of available offensive rebounds.

