The Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time in three nights as they face off as part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night. On Sunday, Minnesota (7-2) defeated Golden State (6-5) 116-110 for its sixth straight victory. The Warriors are 5-6 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 6-3 ATS in the 2023 regular season.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 2 points in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 220 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Timberwolves:

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 220 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Warriors -128, Timberwolves +106

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has been dominant of late, led by star guard Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 28.4 points per game and has scored 28 or more in each of the team's last five games. The former No. 1 overall pick also averages 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per outing as the Timberwolves look like one of the league's most cohesive units early on in the 2023-24 season. Minnesota's other top players are playing at a high level led by forward Karl-Anthony Towns (19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds) and center Rudy Gobert (12.2 points, 12.8 rebounds).

In Sunday's victory at the Chase Center, Edwards had 33 points with six rebounds and seven assists. Towns chipped in 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory, despite Minnesota being outscored by 10 points in the final period. The Timberwolves shot 43 of 82 from the field (52.4%) and held Golden State to 37 of 96 (38.5%) despite being out-rebounded by four. A repeat formula of the team's success two nights ago would go a long way in duplicating the victorious result. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has lost four of its last five games after a 5-1 start and is searching for answers heading into Tuesday night's game. While Stephen Curry has been electric, having scored more than 30 points six times already, only once has a Warriors teammate crossed the 20-point mark (Dario Saric) this season. Curry is third in the league in scoring, averaging 30.3 points per game, but he needs his teammates to pick up the slack, especially if he can't suit up tonight as he's listed as questionable with knee soreness.

In Sunday's loss, Curry posted 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 11 of 25 shooting. Fellow guard Klay Thompson scored 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting, and reserve forwards Saric (11 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (10 points) were the only others to score in double-digits. Forward Andrew Wiggins, who has averaged 17 or more points in each of his four seasons in the Bay Area, needs to supply more than the 10.5 points than he has thus far. Golden State still has big potential to once again make noice in the West, but its role players must support Curry for the team to be successful. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks

