When mom calls, you better pick up the phone, especially on Mother's Day weekend. That even applies to NBA players who are in the middle of a postgame press conference.

After the Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6, 96-92, to win the second-round series, Bam Adebayo was speaking to reporters when his phone started to ring. Adebayo looked down, realized it was his mother, and quickly answered.

Adebayo informed his mom that he was doing his press conference, but she continued the conversation anyway. After a few seconds, Adebayo ended the call with a smile.

Adebayo and the rest of the Heat gave their mothers a lot to be proud of on Friday night by eliminating the Knicks and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Adebayo did his part by contributing 23 points and nine rebounds in the win, and now Miami is heading to the conference finals for the second consecutive season and the third time in four years.

The Heat can kick their feet up and watch Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Miami will play the winner of that game on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.