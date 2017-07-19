WATCH: NBA 2K releases player ratings; Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid are unimpressed

Cover athlete Kyrie Irving was less than impressed with his 2K18 rating. 2K Sports

In anticipation of NBA 2K18's release on Sept. 19, 2K released a few videos of some prominent players being informed of their ratings and let's just say that some took it better than others. Among those interviewed Tuesday were Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMar DeRozan and Paul George. Everyone took figuring out their ratings pretty differently, but you could say that Irving and Embiid were just a little surprised.

Let's start with cover athlete Irving, who is fresh off his third straight trip to the NBA Finals and known as one of the trickiest players off the dribble in the NBA. How would you assess your rating, Mr. Irving?

Cover star checks in about his #NBA2K18 rating @kyrieirving A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

"I love it," Irving said sarcastically. "It's motivating me now. By the end of the season, mark my words, I will be a 93-plus. You guys are gonna stop playing me on my rating."

Well, at least he'll be more motivated this season among the turmoil in Cleveland concerning everything from a possible LeBron James departure next offseason to who is in control of the front office.

Maybe Embiid took the news of his rating a bit better?

Joel Embiid discussing The Process behind his #NBA2K18 rating @joelembiid A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

"What? That's bullcrap. I'm not going to swear because I just got fined," Embiid said with a laugh. But I'm def going to bump that up to a 95."

In fairness, Joel, your rating might be a bit better once you complete a full season in the NBA, something Embiid copped to on his favorite medium -- Twitter -- shortly after the video went public.

My Durability rating must've not allowed my 2k rating to be at least 95🤔🤔!!!! Gotta work on that #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 18, 2017

And KAT took this chance to troll his fellow NBA player with his excitement that his rating was at least ahead of Embiid's.

The #NBA2K18 Process is looking just fine to @karltowns at Commercial Shoot A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

"Really?" Towns said when told he was a 91, five points above Embiid. "I can't wait to tell Joel. I've got nothing to complain about. I do trust the process there."

The rest of the players seemed pretty content with their ratings and pledged to use them as reasons to improve throughout the season. The simple truth is that everyone can't be a 95 overall, and as George points to during his video, they're all essentially chasing LeBron. Even so, it's always fun watching the reactions of players trying to figure out how a video game ranks their skills.

You know what's more important than worrying about your 2K rating? Winning. And all six of these players should be in for solid seasons -- well almost all of them, sorry Devin.