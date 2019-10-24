Watch Warriors vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)

Current Records: Golden State 0-0; L.A. Clippers 1-0

Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; L.A. Clippers 48-34

What to Know

Golden State is 18-4 against the L.A. Clippers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Golden State will face off against the L.A. Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors enjoyed a 57-25 record last season and almost won it all, losing 114-110 to Toronto in game six of the NBA Finals. The L.A. Clippers were 48-34 last year and are coming off of an 112-102 win against the L.A. Lakers.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 22 games against L.A. Clippers.