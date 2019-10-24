Watch Warriors vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)
Current Records: Golden State 0-0; L.A. Clippers 1-0
Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; L.A. Clippers 48-34
What to Know
Golden State is 18-4 against the L.A. Clippers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Golden State will face off against the L.A. Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors enjoyed a 57-25 record last season and almost won it all, losing 114-110 to Toronto in game six of the NBA Finals. The L.A. Clippers were 48-34 last year and are coming off of an 112-102 win against the L.A. Lakers.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 22 games against L.A. Clippers.
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. L.A. Clippers 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. L.A. Clippers 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. L.A. Clippers 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. L.A. Clippers 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. L.A. Clippers 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. L.A. Clippers 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. L.A. Clippers 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. L.A. Clippers 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. L.A. Clippers 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. L.A. Clippers 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. L.A. Clippers 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. L.A. Clippers 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. L.A. Clippers 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. L.A. Clippers 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. L.A. Clippers 108
