What is going on with Markelle Fultz's free throw form?

There are a lot of things to be excited about in Philadelphia this season. 

Markelle Fultz's new free throw form, however, is not one of them. The No. 1 overall pick has been tinkering with his form at the line, which we found out from some footage of the 76ers' scrimmage. 

It doesn't appear he has found any answers yet, as he shot his first free throws of the preseason on Monday night against the Celtics, and, well, it wasn't pretty.

Yikes. Fultz kind of spins the ball up in front of his face, pauses for a second, then pushes it forward without much confidence. 

For comparison, here is a look at a free throw from his college days at Washington. Note how much smoother and like a regular shot his form looks here. 

Fultz is incredibly talented, and should still have a pretty good regular season, but still, you never want to see the No. 1 pick shooting free throws like he's never played basketball before with just a week until the season starts. 

