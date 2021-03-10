The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 16-16 overall and 7-11 at home, while Washington is 14-20 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Grizzlies won 125-111 in the last meeting between the teams on March 2.

Memphis is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies vs. Wizards over-under: 237 points

Grizzlies vs. Wizards money line: Grizzlies -150, Wizards +130

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies dropped four of seven games before the All-Star break. They lost to the Bucks 112-111 last Thursday. Milwaukee scored the decisive basket with two seconds remaining. Ja Morant scored 28 of his 35 points in the second half. Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Milwaukee.

Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference in defense, allowing 110.8 points per game. Morant scored 35 points in the last matchup with Washington. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Grayson Allen (concussion) are out for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards won three of their five games before the All-Star break. Washington edged the Los Angeles Clippers last Thursday, 119-117. Russell Westbrook almost dropped a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, and Bradley Beal had 33 points in addition to seven rebounds. Beal leads the NBA in scoring at 32.9 points per game.

Westbrook scored 23 points in the last meeting against the Grizzlies. He leads Washington in rebounding (9.7 per game). Beal has scored 33 or more points in six of his last eight outings.

