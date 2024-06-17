The Boston Celtics look to close out the 2024 NBA Finals in front of their home crowd when they host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston dominated the first three games of the series before being blown out by Dallas 122-84 in Game 4. Luka Doncic continues to bolster NBA DFS lineups, but his supporting cast has been inconsistent. On the Celtics side, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday have been the most consistent performers and qualify as NBA DFS values most nights.

With the series on the line, can you count on Doncic to once again be among the top NBA DFS picks for Game 5, or should you build your NBA DFS lineups and NBA DFS stacks around Boston stars like Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Brown and Holiday?

In Game 4 on Friday, Kaylor highlighted Mavs center Dereck Lively II as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Lively had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a steal, returning 30.0 points on DraftKings and 28.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, June 17

For Game 5 on Monday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Brown. He's coming off his worst game of the series, but remains on track to NBA Finals MVP if the Celtics can close things out on Monday. Prior to Game 4, Brown had been the best player in the series on either side, and was averaging well over 40 DFS points per game.

In Game 3 Brown carried the Celtics to an impressive 106-99 road victory. In that matchup, he scored 30 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and a block in 41 minutes of action. His performance yielded 51.6 points on FanDuel and 53.5 points on DraftKings. Kaylor is expecting Brown to return to dominant form again in Game 5.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Jaylen Brown with Derrick White. The 29-year has logged 31-plus minutes in every game this series, and has scored in double digits in three of four games. White has also displayed a knack for racking up rebounds, steals, and assists throughout his career.

While White can be a bit inconsistent in terms of DFS production, Kaylor likes this spot for the former Colorado standout. White was at his best in Game 2 when he posted 18 points, five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in 38 minutes. Kaylor expects similar output from White in Game 5. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, June 17

