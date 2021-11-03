The Washington Wizards will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Toronto is 5-3 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Raptors have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Wizards.

The Wizards are 5-2 against the spread this season, while Toronto is 4-4 against the number. Washington is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors spread: Wizards -3.5

Wizards vs. Raptors over-under: 213.5 points

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, falling 118-111. Spencer Dinwiddie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists in addition to five rebounds. Bradley Beal also had 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting to lead the Wizards in scoring.

Montrezl Harrell returned to the bench with Daniel Gafford back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a back injury. Harrell had 13 points and eight rebounds and is now averaging 18.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Neither roster has anybody over 6-foot-10, so Harrell's lack of size (6-foot-7) shouldn't be an issue at the center position.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors netted a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday. Toronto's OG Anunoby was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 36 points along with six boards. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and rookie Scottie Barnes are all averaging over 15 points per game this season.

After playing 20.2 minutes per game for Toronto's championship team in 2018-19, Anunoby has had his minutes, points, rebounds, assists and steals increase in every season. With Kyle Lowry gone, he's now the leading scorer on the team and appears to be taking a huge step forward as one of the leaders on this roster.

