Wizards vs. Timberwolves odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced computer

The Washington Wizards will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 7-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while Washington is 2-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Minnesota has won three of its past four games. Washington has lost six of its last seven. Minnesota is favored by seven points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 240.

A well-balanced attack led Minnesota over San Antonio every single quarter on its way to victory. The Timberwolves enjoyed a cozy 129-114 victory over San Antonio. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Andrew Wiggins, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards. Wiggins had five straight performances with at least 25 points and five assists. Towns has seven double-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against Boston on Wednesday, 140-133. Washington' lost despite a big game from Bradley Beal, who had 44 points and six assists along with five rebounds. It was Beal's second 40-point game of the season. Beal is averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.2. Less enviably, the Wizards are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120 on average. They have allowed more than 120 points five times this season.

