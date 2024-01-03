A young Australian fan traveled almost 8,000 miles to watch LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Unfortunately for him, Ball remained out of Charlotte's lineup with an ankle injury.

The fan, Max, and his family were on a trip to Sacramento that was only three days long. Max did get to see the Hornets snap their 11-game losing streak with an 111-104 victory at Golden 1 Center. He also captured the broadcast's attention with a sign that explained his reason for traveling so far for the game. This led to Max getting some gear as a consolation prize, according to sideline reporter Ashely ShahAhmadi.

Ball did participate in a pregame workout with the team, but he has still not been cleared for contact. The Hornets have not released a specific timeline for his return. The point guard has been out since injuring his right ankle during the Hornets' loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 26. Ball was going for a layup during the second quarter, but got tangled up with Paolo Banchero and landed awkwardly.

Terry Rozier has been stepping up while Ball is sidelined. He recorded 34 points, six assists, three rebounds and two blocks against the Kings.

The Hornets hold a 8-24 record this season and sit at No. 13 in the Eastern Conference standings. They will be back in action Friday when they take on the Chicago Bulls.