The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.

The injury occurred with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter when CJ McCollum fed Williamson with a fastbreak pass to set him up for what looked like would be an easy dunk attempt. However, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was there to make a block on the play and stop Williamson from getting the easy bucket. Unfortunately, Williamson fell awkwardly after Clarkson broke up the play, and he immediately began wincing in pain as soon as he hit the ground.

Williamson was slow to get up, but he stayed in the game for a few more plays. However, he appeared to be noticeably in pain, and shortly after the fall he was substituted out and remained on the bench. The Pelicans didn't officially rule him out of the game, but Green said in his postgame interview that he was told Williamson was done for the night with a hip injury.

It's unclear how much time -- if any -- Williamson will miss, but given his lengthy injury history the Pelicans will surely be cautious in handling this. If Williamson does miss more than a few games, it'll be a blow to a New Orleans team that looked so strong to start the season, in part because of Williamson's presence. Before exiting the game against the Jazz, Williamson was already up to 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Through the first three games of the season he averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and he was back to his bulldozing ways whenever he was headed downhill toward the rim.

When Williamson is healthy, the Pelicans looked like a threat in the Western Conference. But if he has to miss a chunk of time, it will derail the early season success this team has put together.