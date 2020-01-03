2020 NFL Draft: Broncos team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Denver
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Broncos fans to turn their attention to the draft
After rookie quarterback Drew Lock was named the Denver Broncos starter, the team went 4-1 to finish 7-9, and the offense was much more efficient than it had been with Joe Flacco or Brandon Allen earlier in the year.
With many young pieces on offense and still one of the better defenses in the AFC, things are pointing in the right direction for Vic Fangio's club. A smart offseason could push this team into playoff contention in 2020.
Here's what you need to know about the Denver Broncos and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Denver
- Round 2: Denver
- Round 3: Denver
- Round 3: Pittsburgh
- Round 3: San Francisco
- Round 4: Denver
- Round 4: San Francisco
- Round 6: Washington
- Round 7: Denver
After a slew of trades, the Broncos have loads of draft capital -- particularly early -- to continue to build the team around Lock and add more youth to the defense.
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Cornerback
- Wide receiver
- Safety
- Defensive line
- Interior offensive line
- Linebacker
- Edge rusher
After a penalty-filled 2019 that followed two disappointing seasons to start his career, the Broncos have to start thinking about finding Garett Bolles' replacement. The cornerback position needs some reinforcement, and if Justin Simmons signs elsewhere in free agency, so will the safety spot. Derek Wolfe is likely to find a new home on the open market too, so defensive line is not out of the question early for Denver. Also, receiver depth should be considered.
Prospects to watch
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Diggs is a menacing, ultra-physical cornerback at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds. He's nasty in press coverage. and his length allows him to get to the football on tight-window throws. He isn't the most dynamic mover but is certainly not stiff or unathletic. He could be a target for the Broncos in Round 1 at No. 15 overall.
Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
Throckmorton played basically every position up front for the Ducks during his illustrious career there, and while his athleticism appears to be better suited for the guard position, it wouldn't hurt for the Broncos to give him an opportunity at tackle. He's fundamentally sound in pass protection and a polished combo blocker in the run game.
Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
To give Lock another weapon, the Broncos could target Johnson on Day 2. He's was a super-productive wideout for the Gophers with a well-rounded game -- good routes, YAC, and ball skills. Best from the slot, he'd be the perfect complement to Courtland Sutton.
