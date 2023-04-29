The Miami Dolphins had to wait until Day 2 to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to tampering violations, but they took a smooth defensive back who should be able to contribute immediately in Cam Smith out of South Carolina at No. 51 overall.

A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed home to star for the Gamecocks. Over the past three seasons -- he redshirted in 2019 -- Smith made life difficult for SEC wide receivers due to his physicality and ball skills, evident by his 23 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.

Smith is somewhat of a polarizing prospect. Some experts saw him as a first-round talent, while others saw him dropping a bit this weekend. He allowed a completion percentage of 38% last season when targeted, which was the lowest by any SEC defender (min. 30 targets). Smith also held receivers to just 4.4 yards per reception in 2022. With cornerbacks like Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard to look up to, Miami makes for a very intriguing landing spot for Smith.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A-

This is a battle-tested, feisty, ballhawk who can man up on the perimeter. Athletic and strong. A bit surprised this was a CB given their depth there, but Smith is a stud. -- Chris Trapasso

Cam Smith draft profile

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Blythewood, South Carolina

: Blythewood, South Carolina Interesting fact: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021



NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8" | Hands: 9 1/8"

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time) Broad jump: 11-feet, 2 inches

11-feet, 2 inches Vertical jump: 38 inches

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Cam Smith is a noticeably aggressive, sticky, ball-magnet outside corner. He's not an otherworldly athlete but is plenty sudden to stick with most WRs in the NFL. There's lot to like about his ball skills and overall awareness at the catch point. He has size and length, and plays with a mean streak as a tackler, which helps him get to the football more frequently than others but also leads to more missed tackles. His 2021 film was more disruptive than 2022, but teams stopped targeting him as frequently. Speed looks good, but won't be his specialty. He's best in a face-to-face press man role in the NFL, where his emphatic nature can really shine. CB1 type but not a truly elite, monstrous prospect.

Strengths

Found the football in coverage awesomely in his career

Sticky mirroring skills

Nasty demeanor of a true No. 1 cornerback

Weaknesses

2021 was better than 2022

Missed tackles on film

Not a tremendous athlete

College stats, accolades



Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT 2022 11 27 1.0 5 1 2021 11 41 2.5 14 3 2020 8 16 0.0 4 2 2019 3 7 0.0 0 0

Accolades

Honors

2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)

Notable statistics

2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)

High school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)

National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2

High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection

Check out Cam Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.