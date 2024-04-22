Three days remain until the 2024 NFL Draft first round kicks off Thursday night in Detroit, which means the rumors and subterfuge are kicking into high gear.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is viewed as the consensus first overall pick to the Chicago Bears. Williams is the sole college quarterback to throw for 30 or more passing touchdowns and run for 10 or more rushing touchdowns wile tossing five or fewer interceptions in multiple seasons since 2000.

However, one NFL head coach who doesn't need a quarterback wouldn't take Williams first overall. This coach wouldn't even take North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye overall, a player many view as the 2024 draft's second-best quarterback prospect. He would go with LSU fifth-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, over both Williams and Maye if his team had control over the first overall pick.

"It's a no-brainer to me," an anonymous head coach said, per ESPN. "Jayden looks like the best guy in this draft."

Odds are, per Caesars Sportsbook, that Williams is selected by first overall by Chicago as he possesses -20000. That comes out to a projected 99.5% that Williams is going to be a Bear. The current odds for which quarterback will be the second player off the board Thursday to the Washington Commanders are much, much tighter. Daniels is currently -170 to be the second player taken, a 63% chance, but Maye's chances are rising. He had +200 odds to be the second overall pick last week, but the Tar Heels quarterback is now up to +140 odds, a 41.7% shot that he will be Washington's next quarterback.

Here is a deeper dive into the Daniels vs. Maye battle to be the Commanders' second overall pick.