Alamo Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Iowa State vs. Washington State bowl game

This year's Alamo Bowl is loaded with fun, underrated draft prospects.

Washington State has won 10 games for the first time since 2003, and unsurprisingly, its prospects are on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa State has become the peskiest team in the Big 12 under head coach Matt Campbell, and the Cyclones boast two intriguing skill-position prospects on offense.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Washington State

Andre Dillard, OT

Dillard has been a magnificent pass-blocking offensive tackle for a while at Washington State. His stellar play hasn't just been due to Luke Falk -- and this year, Gardner Minshew -- releasing the ball in a hurry. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Dillard probably needs to gain some weight to deal with powerful bull-rushers at the next level. But his feet are as light as they come at the position, and it's extremely difficult to find a pass-blocking rep in which he looks off balance without his feet directly underneath his upper body. He's an NFL-ready pass-blocker who, after a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program, could be a star at left or right tackle.

James Williams, RB

Williams is coming into the NFL at the right time as a pass-catching specialist. He snagged over 70 passes in each of the last two seasons and scored seven total receiving touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 for the Cougars. At 6-0 and 205 pounds, Williams has NFL scat-back size, and his contact balance and quickness make him a nightmare to tackle in space. I'll actually be surprised if the Patriots don't draft him in April.

Gardner Minshew, QB

The East Carolina transfer finished fifth in the Heisman voting this season after throwing 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in his lone year as Washington State's starter. Like Wililams, Minshew will enter the NFL at an ideal time, when the Air Raid system is seen as more of the future of professional offenses than ever before. He has a quick release, knows the importance of getting through his progressions, and is accurate in the short-to-intermediate ranges of the field. Minshew tends to fall apart under pressure but does have some athleticism to avoid defenders on occasion.

Iowa State

Hakeem Butler, WR

Butler was a highlight-reel creator over the past two seasons at Iowa State by relatively frequently "Moss'ing" cornerbacks on deep shots down the field. At 6-6 and 220 pounds, Butler does have a lanky frame, but he's not easily brought to the turf. He plays with a serious tenacity after the catch and when leaping to get the football at its highest point. Butler averaged 19.8 yards per grab (on 92 receptions) with 16 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 combined. He's a tall speedster with impressive change-of-direction skill for his size, and good luck trying to knock a pass away from him down the field.

David Montgomery, RB

I wrote a scouting profile of Montgomery in October titled "David Montgomery capable of Saquon Barkley-like runs, and he has a James Conner floor." The Iowa State star has otherworldly contact balance, can make enormous jump cuts when facing a linebacker in space, and has the requisite vision to find cracks in the defensive line. He doesn't have the downfield juice of Barkley, but when you watch him, you see Barkley flashes. He should be one of the first running backs selected in the draft.

Brian Peavy, CB

Peavy will be one of the most experienced defensive back prospects in 2019 class ... this bowl game will be the 50th contest of his Iowa State career, and he's been a steadying force for the Cyclones in each of his four seasons in Ames, with 38 pass breakups in his resume, including 17 over the past two seasons. At 5-9 and 185 pounds, he'll get dinged slightly for his size, and he mostly played on the outside in college, but he has plus mirroring ability thanks to natural twitch. Peavy's a consistent tackler too. He'll be awesome value in the middle of the draft.