Hue Jackson explains why he wasn't sold on Baker Mayfield until five weeks before NFL Draft

The Browns finally used a first-round pick on a quarterback, taking Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in consecutive years. That was one of the biggest stories of draft weekend.

One of the weirdest stories in the days leading up the draft was that Browns coach Hue Jackson, who is 1-31 in two seasons, was out of the loop on which quarterback general manager John Dorsey planned on drafting. Jackson's agent, John Thornton, promptly refuted the idea.

Either way, Jackson told reporters on Saturday evening, shortly after the draft concluded, that he wasn't sold on Mayfield until five weeks ago.

"I'm being very honest," he said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "It started at the combine (March 2-5), just talking to him and listening to some of the things he said, and I go, 'Okay, well that still didn't convince me yet.'"

Perceptions changed when Jackson, Dorsey and offensive coordinator Todd Haley flew to Oklahoma for a private workout.

"Working him out and spending that time in Norman and watching him with his teammates and how he throws the football (convinced me),'' Jackson continued. "The football jumps off his arm. He has a quick arm, he's very accurate with the ball, and from there, then obviously spending some more time when he came here. ...

"Baker Mayfield is, from a football IQ standpoint, is as good as I've been around,'' he continued. "He has a tremendous arm talent, more so than I think anybody knows. Obviously he's proven he's very accurate with the football and I really think he's a tremendous leader, so he really has a lot of qualities that we look for and I think it's now somewhat coming out that a lot of people had him as their best quarterback so we're very excited to have him and very glad that he's going to be here in this organization.''

And Mayfield's professional journey will begin with him as third on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, whom Jackson has already named his 2018 starter, and Drew Stanton. Of course, that has done nothing to stem the speculation that Mayfield will find his way onto the field as a rookie, likely sooner than later.

"I respect (the speculation),'' Jackson said. "Anytime you draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall, everyone wants to see him play, but I've made a true commitment to our football team. Tyrod Taylor's going to be the starter. Baker's going to compete and however that unfolds it unfolds, but right now Tyrod is the starter.''

Jackson has no doubt learned a lesson from the last two seasons, when then-rookie Cody Kessler went winless in eight starts in 2016 and 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer was 0-15 during his rookie campaign. Neither quarterback is still on the Browns' roster.

"If Baker can understand the National Football League and all the rigors and the grinding that you have to go through, I'm not going to ever stop a player from being the best he can be. But we have a plan and I want to work that plan as much as we can,'' Jackson said. "Now, can a player supersede that? You never know. I haven't had that happen, but right now this team is going to be led by Tyrod Taylor.''

Those may be Jackson's final thoughts on the matter, but this will remain a storyline right up until the moment Mayfield takes the field.