Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jonathon Mincy
Summary:
Kahlef Hailassie has great size for the position but lacks ideal play strength. He is willing to play downhill in run support but needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space. Hailassie does a good job of using the sideline as an extra defender, but receivers can leverage him in the field.
Strengths:
- Great size for the position
- Willing to attack the flat and provide run support
- Does a good job of using the sideline to his advantage
Weaknesses:
- Below-average play strength
- 15.8% missed tackle rate
- Can leverage him at the route stem
- Inconsistent landing his jams in press coverage