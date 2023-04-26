Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jonathon Mincy

Summary:

Kahlef Hailassie has great size for the position but lacks ideal play strength. He is willing to play downhill in run support but needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space. Hailassie does a good job of using the sideline as an extra defender, but receivers can leverage him in the field.

Strengths:

Great size for the position

Willing to attack the flat and provide run support

Does a good job of using the sideline to his advantage

Weaknesses: