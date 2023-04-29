Days one and two of the 2023 NFL Draft are behind us, and they did not disappoint. Day 3 has a lot to live up to, after some shocking and exciting moments that have taken place so far.

Not so surprising was quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall, selected by the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans picked second, taking quarterback C.J. Stroud, and then things started to get interesting. The Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to take the No. 3 pick, becoming just the third team in the common draft era to have two selections in the top 3. They are only the 20th team to have two picks in the top 10.

More history was made with running backs Bijan Robinson (picked at No. 8) and Jahmyr Gibbs (picked at No. 12) becoming the first two running backs since 2010 to be selected before a wide receiver. Robinson is the first running back taken in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Quarterback Will Levis dropped to the second round, but was the second player selected on Day 2, picked by the Tennessee Titans at No. 33. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker ended up going No. 68 to the Lions.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Day 3 of the NFL Draft, including draft order, how to watch information and best prospects available.

When is the draft?



The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place from April 27-29. The first round took place on April 27 and the second and third rounds were April 28. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is being hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.

How to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2023 NFL Draft order

Round 4



103. Bears

104. Texans

105. Texans

106. Colts

107. Patriots

108. Seahawks

109. Raiders

110. Colts

111. Browns

112. Jets

113. Falcons

114. Panthers

115. Saints

116. Packers

117. Patriots

118. Commanders

119. Vikings

120. Patriots

121. Jaguars

122. Cardinals

123. Seahawks

124. Ravens

125. Chargers

126. Browns

127. Jaguars

128. Rams

129. Cowboys

130. Jaguars

131. Bengals

132. Steelers

133. Bears

134. Chiefs

135. Patriots

Prospect rankings

There are still a bunch of top prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here are the best, according to CBS Sports' aggregate prospect rankings.