Raiders seven-round mock draft 2020: Mike Mayock taps into national title well again

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the Las Vegas Raiders. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 12 overall: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Round 1, No. 19 overall: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Las Vegas adds a pair of teammates from LSU. A year ago, they were very interested in players from the teams competing in the national championship: Clemson and Alabama. It appears that the trend would continue with these selections. The Raiders moved on from Vontaze Burfict and Tahir Whitehead so there is a need at the position. Queen is a modern day NFL linebacker in the way that he is able to cover every blade of grass and be a weapon mobilized to combat the league's spread options.

Jefferson is a downfield threat with great body control. He should add some big-play ability alongside Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow. The AFC West franchise no longer has to entertain the idea of bringing back Antonio Brown.

Day 2

Round 3, No. 80 overall: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Round 3, No. 91 overall: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

Gilman might be the least talented of the these three players, which is not as much of a knock on him as it as a compliment to the others. Hall is a really gifted player when healthy. He sustained an injury last season, which will play a role in his eventual draft slot. Mike Mayock moved on from Gareon Conley but Hall can step in right away next to Trayvon Mullen.

Uche has a lot of upside. Michigan does not unleash their defenders in the same manner as other programs. They are a bit more conservative. Uche looks like a player that could really flourish in a more aggressive NFL system.

Day 3

Rd. 4, No. 121 overall: Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon

Rd. 5, No. 159 overall: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

Lemieux adds some depth along the interior offensive line. They are obviously looking to move on from Gabe Jackson so it is important to add some other pieces to the puzzle.

Sullivan is the third Tiger to join the Raiders. He is an interesting case. His production is pretty limited but there are a lot of traits that translate to the NFL. Las Vegas already has a competent tight end option in Darren Waller, which allows them to pump a lot of attention and time into Sullivan. He could develop into a mismatch nightmare.