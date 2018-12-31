Rose Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Ohio State vs. Washington bowl game

Ohio State and Washington will field a hefty amount of draft prospects in this year's Rose Bowl, and Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the headliner.

Will he stay or will he go?

The Huskies have major talent at the second and third levels of their defense.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Washington

To me, Burr-Kirven is flying well under the radar. Sure, he's only 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds, but how much bigger do you want your playmaking weak-side linebacker to be in today's NFL? BBK had 165 tackles in 2018, defended six passes, forced four fumbles, and intercepted two passes. He's a twitchy, block-shedding, coverage linebacker. His draft position will ultimately depend on two things -- his weight and 40-yard dash at the combine -- but I fully expect him to exceed expectations if he goes on Day Three.

Byron Murphy, CB

Only a redshirt sophomore, Murphy was outstanding in coverage for the Huskies this season and could test the draft waters in 2019. He combines lightning-quick athleticism with equally as fast route-recognition skills to get to the ball in hurry. Murphy is a smallish corner at 5-11 and 182 pounds, but he has the skills to lock down slot receivers. Washington's star had four picks and 13 pass breakups to go along with 56 tackles. He's a compact yet powerful run-stopper too.

Taylor Rapp, S

Rapp hasn't been able to rekindle the magic of his four-pick freshman season, but he did reel in two picks in 2018 and defended four other passes while making 58 tackles. He's not limited athletically whatsoever and has the ability to take over games with his physical skills both against the run and in coverage. With more consistent playmaking, Rapp can be a Pro Bowl caliber back-end player in the NFL.

Ohio State

Jones is a dynamic hand-work defensive tackle with fluid hips and impressive burst off the snap. He's somewhat of a one-trick pony though, as he's not wide or powerful enough to anchor against the run and gets totally washed out of run plays relatively often. He's entering the NFL at the perfect time because he's the ideal nickel defensive tackle who really can get after the quarterback. I expect Jones to go no later than the second round.

Dwayne Haskins, QB

The ultimate X-factor in what's a down quarterback class, Haskins has a Mitchell Trubisky-esque collegiate resume and could ultimately go early in Round 1, like the Bears' signal-caller did. Haskins set records during his first year as the Ohio State starter and flashed serious NFL franchise quarterback skills inside the pocket. He showed the ability to move through his reads and throw accurately to all levels of the field. His offensive line was fantastic, however, and Haskins did struggle while under pressure at times, which wasn't shocking for a quarterback at his experience level. If he declares, he'll be the odds-on favorite to be the first passer off the board.

Parris Campbell, WR

Campbell is a jet-sweep, yards-after-the-catch burner who's more of an versatile offensive asset than a traditional wide receiver. He can hit a home run from anywhere on the field and possesses great size for a speedster at 6-1 and 210 pounds. With the right offensive coordinator, Campbell can be a very useful and impactful complementary option in the NFL.