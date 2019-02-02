2018 NFL MVP Award: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes beats out Drew Brees at NFL Honors

Although there was a heated race during the middle of the year, at the end of the day it was obvious who would win the 2018 NFL MVP award and it ended up happening as Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player in the NFL for the 2018 season on Saturday night at NFL Honors.

Mahomes had a monster season, becoming just the second person to throw for 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in NFL history, joining Peyton Manning in that category.