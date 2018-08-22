2018 NFL on CBS announcer pairings: Nantz/Romo highlight deep team, Arians, Steratore join
The 2018 NFL on CBS season is highlighted by the Bruce Arians, Gene Steratore additions, headlined by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
The 2018 NFL season is upon us, and here's another benchmark for you: the NFL on CBS announcing teams have been released, highlighted again by the exceptional trio of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. The mothership also announced the locations of the broadcast teams for the first month of the season (more on that below).
There a few new key highlights to the NFL on CBS team for the 2018 season, including the exciting addition of Bruce Arians to the booth. Arians will join Greg Gumbel and Trent Green, with Melanie Collins stepping into the role of sideline reporter for that group. Arians', ahem, straightforward style could be must-hear television; if we're being objective here, the addition of Tony Romo last season and Arians this offseason have to go down as some of the smartest free-agent moves anyone's made in broadcasting over the past few years.
Additionally, long-time, well-respected NFL referee Gene Steratore, who served in his striped officiating capacity for 15 years, will be joining the NFL on CBS team as a rules analyst for the 2018 season.
The season will be capped off with the team of Jim Nantz, Romo and Tracy Wolfson all calling the Super Bowl for the first time together, with the NFL season hitting a crescendo in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Here are the full pairings for the 2018 NFL on CBS team:
Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson
Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein
Beth Mowins/Jay Feely
We also learned where these teams will spend their first four weeks of the season, including the Nantz/Romo/Wolfson team with the New England Patriots for a pair of exciting early-season games.
The Pats host the Texans and Deshaun Watson in Week 1, a rematch of a thrilling game from last season.
Here's the full schedule for all four weeks (subject to change).
Week 1
Buffalo @ Baltimore (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith
Cincinnati @ Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
Kansas City @L.A. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman
Week 2
Indianapolis @ Washington (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell
L.A. Chargers @ Buffalo (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein
Producers: Jason Ross/Chris Svendsen
Miami @ N.Y. Jets (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant
Kansas City @ Pittsburgh (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman
Houston @ Tennessee (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
New England @ Jacksonville (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold
Oakland @ Denver (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith
Week 3
Buffalo @ Minnesota (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold
Cincinnati @ Carolina (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant
Oakland @ Miami (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith
Denver @ Baltimore (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
Tennessee @ Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell
L.A. Chargers @ L.A. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman
Week 4
Buffalo @ Green Bay (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman
Cincinnati @ Atlanta (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith
Miami @ New England (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant
Houston @ Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell
New Orleans @ N.Y. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold
San Francisco @ L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
