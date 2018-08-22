2018 NFL on CBS announcer pairings: Nantz/Romo highlight deep team, Arians, Steratore join

The 2018 NFL season is upon us, and here's another benchmark for you: the NFL on CBS announcing teams have been released, highlighted again by the exceptional trio of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. The mothership also announced the locations of the broadcast teams for the first month of the season (more on that below).

There a few new key highlights to the NFL on CBS team for the 2018 season, including the exciting addition of Bruce Arians to the booth. Arians will join Greg Gumbel and Trent Green, with Melanie Collins stepping into the role of sideline reporter for that group. Arians', ahem, straightforward style could be must-hear television; if we're being objective here, the addition of Tony Romo last season and Arians this offseason have to go down as some of the smartest free-agent moves anyone's made in broadcasting over the past few years.

Additionally, long-time, well-respected NFL referee Gene Steratore, who served in his striped officiating capacity for 15 years, will be joining the NFL on CBS team as a rules analyst for the 2018 season.

The season will be capped off with the team of Jim Nantz, Romo and Tracy Wolfson all calling the Super Bowl for the first time together, with the NFL season hitting a crescendo in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here are the full pairings for the 2018 NFL on CBS team:

Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein

Beth Mowins/Jay Feely

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson Lead the

We also learned where these teams will spend their first four weeks of the season, including the Nantz/Romo/Wolfson team with the New England Patriots for a pair of exciting early-season games.

The Pats host the Texans and Deshaun Watson in Week 1, a rematch of a thrilling game from last season.

Here's the full schedule for all four weeks (subject to change).

Week 1

Buffalo @ Baltimore (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

Cincinnati @ Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

Kansas City @L.A. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Week 2

Indianapolis @ Washington (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell

L.A. Chargers @ Buffalo (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein

Producers: Jason Ross/Chris Svendsen

Miami @ N.Y. Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

Kansas City @ Pittsburgh (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Houston @ Tennessee (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

New England @ Jacksonville (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold

Oakland @ Denver (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

Week 3

Buffalo @ Minnesota (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold

Cincinnati @ Carolina (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

Oakland @ Miami (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

Denver @ Baltimore (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

Tennessee @ Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell

L.A. Chargers @ L.A. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Week 4

Buffalo @ Green Bay (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Producers: Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Cincinnati @ Atlanta (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Producers: Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

Miami @ New England (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Producers: Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

Houston @ Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Producers: Sellers Shy/Jim Cornell

New Orleans @ N.Y. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Producers: Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold

San Francisco @ L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Producers: Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg