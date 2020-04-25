2020 NFL Draft: Broncos reunite Drew Lock with his college tight end as they continue to add on offense

The Denver Broncos clearly believe they are in the running to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, and John Elway and Co. have build quite an offense through the 2020 NFL Draft. With their first pick during Day 3 of the draft, they again went offense -- reuniting quarterback Drew Lock with his former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Widely known as "Albert O," Okwuegbunam caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time as a Tiger. If you were wondering, Okwuegbunam means "Evil cannot bring us down" in Nigerian. Interestingly enough, Okwuegbunam's freshman season was one of his best, as he caught 29 passes for 415 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. That 2017 season was also Lock's best year in college -- as he threw for 3,964 yards, 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Okwuegbunam is the fourth offensive player the Broncos have selected this draft -- as they took Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round, Penn State wideout KJ Hamler in the second and LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round.

All of a sudden, you look at Denver's offense and it looks like it's on the verge of being something very special. They appear to have their quarterback of the future in Lock, they picked up Melvin Gordon to compliment Phillip Lindsay, Courtland Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler on the outside and now tight ends Noah Fant and Albert O.

The Broncos selected Fant in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he showed some promise during his rookie season. In 16 games, he caught 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns. It's been quite some time since the Broncos have had two dynamic tight ends, and they now have two that can both stretch the field and serve as red zone threats. Denver is going all-in on their offense in 2020 -- let's see if Lock can get the job done with all of these new weapons.