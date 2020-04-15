2020 NFL odds, AFC East predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading Dolphins
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady parted ways with the Patriots this offseason after spending 20 years with the team. In the process, he may have ended New England's string of AFC East titles. New England finished atop the division in 2019 for the 11th straight time and 17th in 19 seasons, but the Pats finally may be ousted from the throne now that the three-time NFL MVP has gone south to Tampa Bay. Which team should you back in the division when looking at the latest NFL odds?
The Patriots are still +100 favorites in the latest 2020 NFL odds, while the Buffalo Bills are listed at +140 in the latest AFC East odds from William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL picks on who wins the AFC East, be sure to check out the latest NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.
And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.
Now, the model has taken aim at the NFL futures for who wins the AFC East and revealed its NFL divisional predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.
The model's top 2020 AFC East predictions
The model says the Dolphins are overvalued at +1200 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to capture the AFC East title and win the division in only 2.6 percent of simulations.
Miami has finished above .500 just once since last winning the AFC East in 2008 and posted its worst record last year (5-11) since going 1-15 in 2007. The team won its last two games, preventing New England from receiving a first-round bye with a 27-24 road triumph in the season finale, but had major problems on both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins ranked 27th in total offense (310 yards) and were last in the league in rushing (72.2), but they signed two-time 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Howard to help the ground game. After finishing 30th in total defense (397.8 yards), the club added cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson, but it likely won't be enough to make Miami a contender for the AFC East title.
How to make 2020 AFC East picks
The model also says one AFC East team boasts a win probability that exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the AFC East, over at SportsLine.
Which team is the best value in the AFC East 2020 odds? And how often does every team win the division? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds and playoff odds for every team in the AFC East, all from an uncanny model that crushed its NFL picks, and find out.
2020 AFC East title odds (via William Hill)
