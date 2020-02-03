2020 Super Bowl commercials: Ranking the best ads that ran during Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl Sunday came and went with the Kansas City Chiefs securing their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But the Chiefs weren't the only winner. Companies always shell out the big bucks for commercials to air during the big game.

Here's our ranking of the top 10 commercials that made it to the airwaves on Sunday evening.

1. Hyundai - Smaht Pahk

This was a no-brainer for the top commercial of the night. Native New Englanders Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch went over the top with their Boston accents as they were discussing Hyundai's new park assist feature. On top of all that star power, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz even made a cameo, in which he categorized the Sonata's feature as "wicked smart."

2. Rocket Mortgage - Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa quickly began trending with this Rocket Mortgage commercial shortly after it aired. In fact, it became a meme that some compared to the 49ers' third and fourth quarter performances with the final quarter being represented by the image of Momoa being bald. The "Aquaman" star definitely gave one of the bigger laughs of the night.

3. Jeep - 'Groundhog Day'

Bill Murray starred in the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" that was based on a man that lived the same day over and over again. Jeep decided to use the same theme for their Super Bowl commercial, except with Murray driving around a new Jeep at his disposal. The clip also featured several similar scenes to what occurred in the film.

4. Google - Loretta

Regardless of how rugged of a fan you may have been, this commercial could bring a tear to your eye. Google put together a commercial that showed an elderly man using the Google virtual assistant to remember things about his late wife following her passing. It truly tugs at your heartstrings.

5. Doritos - The Cool Ranch Long Form

One of the biggest stars from 2019 in the music world was Lil Nas X. In this hilarious Doritos spot, Lil Nas X is dressed up as a cowboy and participates in a dance-off against "The Ranch" star Sam Elliott. Elliott busts some CGI dance moves and eventually tips his hat to Lil Nas X towards the end. It gets even better with a cameo from Billy Ray Cyrus at the end.

6. Hulu - Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent fans into a tailspin days before Super Bowl LIV when he posted a photo on Instagram that showed him in the tunnel of a stadium. Fans thought it could've signaled his decision to retire or continue to play in the NFL. In this Hulu spot, Brady made it appear as though he was announcing his retirement, but actually just explained the benefits of the television streaming service.

7. Kia - Josh Jacobs

Leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, the story of running back Josh Jacobs was talked about a lot. He was homeless at times in his life and went through a lot to make it to the professional ranks. In this Kia commercial, Jacobs has some advice for his younger self in a message of never giving up and proving what you can do on the football field. This was definitely another one that tugs at the heartstrings.

8. Mountain Dew - Bryan Cranston

Since "Breaking" Bad became a cultural phenomenon, Bryan Cranston has been a fan favorite. In this commercial for Mountain Dew's "Zero Sugar" flavor, Cranston plays the part of Jack Torrance from "The Shining" and is attempting to get to Tracee Ellis Ross through the bathroom door. He uses an ax just like the film to get to her and hands her a Mountain Dew. The commercial ends with the green Mountain Dew flowing from the elevators in a very hilarious callback to the 1980 film.

9. Bud Light - Inside Post Malone's Brain

Post Malone has blossomed into one of music's biggest stars over the past few years. It's also been no secret that Post Malone enjoys drinking Bud Light, so there was no better match for an advertisement for Bud Light's new Seltzer line. The commercial shows an operating system controlling Post and he ultimately decides to purchase both regular Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer after knocking over almost every snack in the store. His closing line of "got any pretzels?" is also pretty hilarious.

10. Planters - Baby Nut

This was one of the most peculiar commercials of the evening. Planters had originally planned to kill off Mr. Peanut, but ended up not fully going through with the plan following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. In Sunday's spot, Mr. Clean, Kool Aid Man, and others were attending Mr. Peanut's funeral when tears from Kool Aid Man sprouted a baby Mr. Peanut. With the success of Baby Yoda in recent months, perhaps that's what Planters was going for. It was a little strange with the dolphin noises, but it certainly got people talking.