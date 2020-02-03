2020 Super Bowl commercials: Rewatch the ads that ran during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are locked in a battle to see who will be crowned champions of the 2019 NFL season. But those teams aren't the only ones with plenty on the line during the biggest event of the year. It's also a massive competitive arena for the world of advertising. Because of the game's massive annual viewership, it's also one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. Every year, companies try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get the public buzzing.

In recent years, it has become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.

Here you can find some of the ads airing during Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday.

(* = teaser trailer, not the entire commercial)

Amazon - Before Alexa (feat. Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi)

Audi - Let It Go (feat. Maisie Williams)

Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (feat. Molly Ringwald)

Budweiser - Typical American

Bud Light - #PostyStore (feat. Post Malone)

Fans can vote which spot makes it to the Super Bowl.

#PostyBar (feat. Post Malone)

Cheetos - Where It All Began (feat. MC Hammer)



Dashlane - Password Paradise

Doritos - Monologue (feat. Sam Elliott)*

Doritos - Bassquake (feat. Lil Nas X)*

Genesis - Going Away Party (feat. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend)

Google -Loretta

Heinz - Find The Goodness

Hyundai - Dialect Coach (feat. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz)

Hyundai - Smaht Pahk (feat. Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)

Jeep - Groundhog Day (feat. Bill Murray)

Kia - Tough Never Quits

Little Caesar's - Best Thing Since Sliced Bread (feat. Rainn Wilson)

Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out (feat. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - 6 For 6-Pack

Microsoft - Be The One (feat. Katie Sowers)

MTN Dew - As Good As The Original (feat. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross)

Olay - Space Walk (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*

Olay - Space Food (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*

Pepsi Zero Sugar - Done Right (feat. Missy Elliot)

Pop-Tarts - Fixed The Pretzel (feat. Jonathan Van Ness)

Planters - Road Trip

Porsche - The Heist

Pringles - Rick and Morty

Reese's Take Five

SodaStream - Water On Mars

SquareSpace - Winona In Winona (feat. Winona Ryder)

TurboTax - All People Are Tax People

Walmart - United Towns

WeatherTech - Lucky Dog