There's a modern school of thought when it comes to the NFL Draft that acknowledges the nature of the draft is a crapshoot, and suggests that whenever you can, you should look to trade down and acquire more picks in order to give yourself as many dart throws as possible.

If the past few years have shown us anything, it's that if there is one team that definitely does not believe in that strategy, it's the New Orleans Saints. Instead, the Saints have consistently been looking to move up the board so they could target a specific player -- no matter the round.

In the past decade, the Saints have done the following trade-ups, five of which involved moving up in the first round:

During that same span, the Saints have traded down [checks notes] zero times. So it should come as no surprise that with the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft mere hours away, we have a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the Saints are once again looking to move up in the draft.

Rapoport reports that the Saints have looked into moving as high as the top 10, and he thinks they might have their eye on a cornerback. His colleague, Jane Slater, though, thinks they might be looking for "something a little more interesting," indicating they could be gauging the price to move up for Drew Brees' successor under center. They have Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill under contract for the 2021 season, but if they could land someone like Justin Fields or Trey Lance, they'd be set up for the future as well as the present.

Teams in the back half of the top 10 like the Lions, Panthers, Broncos, and Cowboys could be potential trade partners for the Saints, depending on which quarterbacks come off the board, and when.