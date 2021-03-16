Another big name pass rusher is off the board. Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree is headed to Tennessee to play for the Titans, according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the move on Day 1 of legal tampering for NFL free agency.

Dupree reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Dupree is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, and NFL teams were reportedly not worried about the pass rusher's health, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also reported that Dupree's recovery was going "really well" after sustaining the injury near the end of the Steelers' Week 12 win over the Ravens.

Dupree was the 23rd-ranked player on CBS Sports NFL Insider Pete Prisco's free agent power rankings.

The Steelers decided to pick up Dupree's fifth-year option prior to the 2019 season and they were rewarded with Dupree's best season to date. Dupree's success in the 2019 season resulted in the Steelers franchise tagging him in 2020. Over his past 27 games, Dupree tallied 19.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. During his first six seasons, Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Dupree will now join a Titans squad looking to take the next step in the AFC.