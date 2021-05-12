The 2021 NFL schedule is trickling out ahead of Wednesday night's full announcement on NFL Network at 8 p.m. (ET), and now we know which teams will be headed overseas for this year's international matchups. As unveiled on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," the Dolphins, Falcons, Jaguars and Jets will travel to London this fall for a pair of early-season showdowns.

Here are the details:

Week 5: Jets vs. Falcons (Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

(Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network) Week 6: Jaguars vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS)

Jacksonville is no stranger to London, having regularly played there over the years, and this season they'll bring No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Each of the other 2021 London competitors offer their own intrigue: The Jets will have rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick behind Lawrence, at quarterback; the Falcons will be kicking off a new regime under coach Arthur Smith; and the Dolphins will be debuting new weapons alongside second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL has hosted 28 different regular-season games in London since 2007, though it did not travel overseas in 2020 because of COVID-19. This year's games will again take place at Tottenham Football Club's stadium in London.