Tom Brady's legacy is secure, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback has more to prove against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 55. Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl, but all six of his rings came with head coach Bill Belichick in New England. Now, in his first year with Tampa Bay (14-5), he wants to prove he can do it on his own. He will try to outduel Patrick Mahomes, the former league MVP who led the Chiefs (14-5) to the title last year in his third season.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener. Before you make any Super Bowl picks or Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, you have to see what Tampa Bay expert R.J. White has to say.

Now, White has broken down the Super Bowl 2021 odds from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs:



2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

In his career, Reid is 26-5 straight up and 20-10-1 against the spread with an extra week to prepare, and he'll have plenty of wrinkles for the Bucs. Mahomes averaged 313 passing yards over his 17 starts, and receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce present major matchup problems.

Hill torched the Bucs for 269 yards and three TDs in a 27-24 victory in Tampa in Week 12, while Kelce was second in the NFL in regular-season receptions (105) and yards (1,416). They combined for 26 TDs during the regular season.

The Chiefs won 10 in a row before resting their starters in the season-finale and are averaging 438 yards and 30 points in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The defense is allowing 335 yards and has forced three turnovers in the two postseason games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and Brady has flourished with the weapons around him. The Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense at more than 289 yards per game, and Brady was third in the NFL with 4,633 yards. He has 860 yards and seven TD passes in the 2021 NFL playoffs, and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have combined for 396 yards and three scores.

The Bucs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against teams with a winning record, and Brady also likes to get everyone involved. Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate have combined for 86 catches including the postseason, while running back Leonard Fournette has 50 receptions.

Tampa Bay's defense ranks first against the run and sixth in total yards, and Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett have combined for 22.5 sacks overall, five of those in the AFC title game two weeks ago.

