The Cincinnati Bengals will try to reach their third Super Bowl when they battle the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's 2022 AFC Championship Game. The Bengals (12-7), who last earned a trip to the Super Bowl in 1988, have had plenty of success against Kansas City recently, winning five of the past six meetings. In Week 17 at Cincinnati, the Bengals posted a 34-31 win. The Chiefs (14-5), who are hosting their fourth consecutive AFC title game, defeated Cincinnati 45-10 the last time the teams played at Kansas City in 2018.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you make any Bengals vs. Chiefs picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's top Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Chiefs vs. Bengals spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Bengals over-under: 54.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati +270, Kansas City -340

CIN: Bengals are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

KC: Over has hit in seven straight Chiefs games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has completed 63 of 83 passes (75.9 percent) in the NFL playoffs 2022 for 782 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off just once and has a rating of 131.7. He also leads the Chiefs in rushing, carrying 10 times for 98 yards and one touchdown. Last week against the Bills, Mahomes completed 33 of 44 passes (75 percent) for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes' favorite target has been wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has 16 receptions this postseason for 207 yards (12.9 average) and two touchdowns. Hill also has four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 64 yards. He has converted eight first downs and has 106 yards after the catch. In the win over Buffalo, Hill caught 11 of 13 passes for 150 yards (13.6 average) and a score.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been on fire during the postseason and leads the offense by completing 52 of 71 passes (73.2 percent) for 592 yards and two touchdowns. He has been picked off once, but has a rating of 101.4. Burrow opened the NFL playoffs 2022 with a brilliant performance in a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards (70.6 percent).

Burrow's top target this postseason has been wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The rookie has 14 receptions for 225 yards (16.1 average) and three explosive plays of 20 yards or more with 111 yards after the catch. He has also converted 10 first downs and has rushed four times for 25 yards (6.3 average) in the 2022 NFL playoffs, converting two more first downs. In the Week 17 matchup against Kansas City, Chase went wild, catching 11 passes for 266 yards (24.2 average) and three touchdowns.

