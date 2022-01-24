The Los Angeles Rams are just one game away from potentially playing in Super Bowl LVI at home in SoFi Stadium. All that stands in the way is the 2022 NFC Championship Game against their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history last season as the first team to play in a Super Bowl at its home stadium. Still, the Rams will be the only team to have hosted a conference championship game in the same venue as the Super Bowl. The Rams are 3.5-point home favorites in the NFC Championship Game, according to the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The 2022 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (CBS), and the Chiefs are seven-point home favorites. Before making any NFL conference championship round picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 NFL conference championship round on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games

After simulating every NFL playoff game 10,000 times, the model is going Under 46.5 points in 49ers vs. Rams. The two sides went over the same number in Week 18 in a game fraught with playoff implications. The contest ended with a 27-24 overtime win for San Francisco in a tale of two halves for both teams.

The total in their first meeting was set higher at 50 points, but finished well under with a 31-10 49ers victory. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for nearly 500 yards over their first two meetings, but has been playing through a thumb injury and had just 131 passing yards with an interception at Green Bay last weekend. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has 481 combined passing yards, but he's thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns in those games, with four of each.

The model predicts that the two will throw for 488 total passing yards in the game, but neither team will produce a significant chance to score a running touchdown. Both passers are also projected to throw at least one interception, so while the ball may stay on the move, end zone visits will be less frequent.

