The second week of the 2023 NFL preseason schedule concludes on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET when the Commanders host the Ravens, offering a single-game NFL DFS player pool. Baltimore extended its preseason winning streak to 24 games with a 20-19 win over Philadelphia last week, despite starting quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out. Backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson each completed eight passes in that game. Monitoring Baltimore's depth chart heading into Monday's game is one way to gain an advantage in NFL DFS contests.

Washington is also coming off a win in its first preseason game, with starting quarterback Sam Howell throwing a touchdown. Howell earned the regular-season starting nod, but backup Jacoby Brissett is among the viable NFL DFS picks for Monday's game. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Ravens vs. Commanders

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Commanders tight end Cole Turner. Washington is playing without starting tight end Logan Thomas, putting Turner behind John Bates on the depth chart. Turner is entering his second season after catching two passes for 23 yards last year.

Turner was targeted four times in the team's first preseason game against Cleveland, catching all four of them for 31 yards. Turner saw three of his receptions come early in the second quarter on the first-team offense's lone scoring drive. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is clearly interested in getting Turner more involved in the preseason reps due to the injury ahead of him on the depth chart.

Kaylor is also rostering Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III. The veteran's days as a first-round running back in Fantasy football have come to an end, but the two-time Pro Bowler is trying to earn a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster. He averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry last season in Denver before signing with Kansas City's practice squad in the middle of the campaign.

Gordon rushed six times for 16 yards and hauled in his only target for nine yards against Philadelphia last week. He logged touches in the team's first two possessions following intermission as he continues to compete for a backup spot. Gordon should receive a similar workload on Monday night, making him one of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

