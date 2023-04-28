Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and Day 2 is mere hours away from beginning. We've got all your updates and analysis here at CBSSports.com, as per usual, but for those of you looking not for news or analysis, but predictions, we've got you covered as well.

Here are our five bold predictions for Day 2.

Steelers trade No. 32 pick

There have already been rumors that Pittsburgh received a bunch of calls last night from teams looking to move up for this pick. With Will Levis and Hendon Hooker still on the board, somebody is going to want to move up for a quarterback and ensure they get their guy. How much Pittsburgh gets in exchange for this pick is an open question, but it should absolutely be for sale.

The writing is on the wall for this one. Detroit let Jamaal Williams leave in free agency, but signed David Montgomery to a multi-year deal and then drafted Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday night. The coaching staff seemed extremely reluctant to give Swift all that big a workload already last season, and now the backfield is even more crowded. It seems like just a matter of time before he's dealt. It could happen as soon as tonight.

Eagles trade down at least twice

Philadelphia was among the winners of Day 1 of the draft, landing Georgia's Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith at Nos. 9 and 30 overall, respectively. The Eagles have two picks on Day 2 (Nos. 62 and 66), but then are not slated to pick until the seventh round (No. 219). Howie Roseman loves nothing more than a draft-day trade, and we're betting that he moves from from 62, 66, or both, and then moves down again at some point later on, so he can accumulate more draft assets.

Bengals trade Jonah Williams and draft his replacement

The value wasn't there for the Bengals to draft a tackle in the first round, but it could be when they come on the board at No. 62 and/or No. 93. And with Jonah Williams having requested a trade after the team signed Orlando Brown to a big-money deal, the Bengals will be able to move on from a player who doesn't want to be there, and quickly replace him with a potential starter at the same time. There are plenty of teams that could use tackle help, and they should be able to get some decent value for Williams.

There's a run on tight ends, but Michael Mayer isn't first off the board

We expected to see a bunch of tight ends come off the board on Thursday night, but that didn't happen. Utah's Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end selected. Instead, we're going to see them go flying on Friday, with as many as six or seven potentially being selected. Guess, what, though? Notre Dame's Michael Mayer still won't be the first tight end to be selected on Friday, either. Instead, somebody will spring for Oregon State's Luke Musgrave due to his superior athleticism and pass-catching ability, worrying not about his potential liabilities as a blocker.