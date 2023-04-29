Three picks down for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft, two of the three spent continuing to beef up defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's top-five defense (20.1 points per game allowed, fifth-best in the NFL). First, it was Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at the 26th overall pick on Thursday. Come Friday, tight end Luke Schoonmaker joined the quad with Dallas' second-round selection, the 58th overall pick. Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys front office opted to close up shop with another defender, selecting Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown with their third-round choice, the 90th overall pick.

Overshown is strong in pursuit when it comes to playing against the run, and he's a big hitter for his size at 6-foot-3, 229 pounds. He's a former safety who is better playing the run than he is defending in pass coverage. However, he's fast and quick enough (4.56 40-yard dash) to act as a capable quarterback spy on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and 2022 NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts as well as on New York Giants dual-threat quarterback Daniel Jones. He will come in and compete for the departed Anthony Barr's snaps. The big question is can he become a more reliable tackler? He had a missed tackle rate of 12.7%, a figure that's way too high. If there's a defensive coach who can help him become more foundationally sound in that area, it's Dan Quinn.

NFL Draft grade: B-

"Long, athletic off-ball linebacker who has a major tackling issue. Will find the football though in coverage and that's vital. Good, not great explosiveness and range." -- Chris Trapasso

Draft profile

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Arp, Texas

: Arp, Texas CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 196 overall | No. 12 LB | 76.35 rating (Chance to start)

NFL comparison

Scouting report

DeMarvion Overshown constantly fills gaps in run game, and though he's undersized, he packs a punch as a tackler. Better coming downhill vs. run than in coverage. Is he a three-down player, though?

Strengths:

Hunt-and-seeks ball-carrier in middle of field; will launch himself to make tackle

Will take on OL blocks to shoot/plug A gap in run game while also still trying to make play on ball

Shows sideline-to-sideline speed to keep RB types from turning corner

Can consistently work his way through trash to get to ball-carrier

Flows to ball, reads QB's eyes, and shows wrap-up-tackling ability

Weaknesses:

Better coming downhill vs. run than in coverage

Works hard to disengage from interior OL blocks but will need to get stronger/bigger

Usually good at avoiding iOL blocks in run game. but if he gets locked up it's hard for him to disengage given size differences

Combine Results: