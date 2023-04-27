The 2023 NFL Draft is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, meaning things are heating up at a breakneck pace. When we say "things," we mean mock draft movement as well as line movement in Vegas, as both journalists and fans attempt to navigate through the smoke all 32 NFL teams are putting out.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers over at Caesars Sportsbook -- though some believe it's a smokescreen -- so one has to assume that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is on his way to the Houston Texans at No. 2, right? Not exactly.

There have been reports about the Texans potentially passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, or even trading the pick away. It's that first scenario that seemed to be gaining some steam on Tuesday as Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. became the favorite to come off the board at No. 2 overall, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The switch came after Kentucky quarterback Will Levis briefly stood as the favorite to be the second pick on Tuesday morning. However, on Thursday things have changed again. Now, Anderson has surged back to the top of the back on draft day with Stroud right behind him. Meanwhile, Levis has tumbled to fifth behind Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and another quarterback, Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Check out how these odds have changed over the past five days.

Player Current odds Tuesday afternoon odds Sunday odds Will Levis, QB +1000 +270 +1000 Tyree Wilson, EDGE +550 +350 +1000 Will Anderson Jr., EDGE -320 +150 +170 C.J. Stroud, QB +200 +260 +170 Bryce Young, QB +4000 +850 +400 Anthony Richardson, QB +650 +2000 +200

One thing to keep in mind is that these are the odds for the No. 2 overall pick -- not necessarily "who the Texans will draft." If Houston opts to not take a quarterback at No. 2, Wilson or Anderson would be in play, but they also could put the pick up for sale for teams looking to take a QB, which would further send these odds into a tizzy.

No matter if it's Levis or Wilson or Anderson, one has to wonder if a Stroud fall is imminent. The Ohio State product was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall once the Panthers acquired the top pick from the Chicago Bears, but now, he's not favored to go No. 1 or No. 2 overall. Although Stroud is now the clear favorite to go No. 3, a spot where his odds (-110) are significantly ahead of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's (+220).

These odds are fluid, and might change again in the hours leading up to Round 1 at 8 p.m. ET. But whatever Vegas caught wind of Thursday is certainly notable.