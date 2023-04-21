From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd As I said, I'm prepared to look like a moron for this. It's not that I don't think Bryce Young is great, but Stroud matches so much more of the criteria Frank Reich has looked for in a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I've said it plenty of times before, but if Young were a couple of inches taller and a few pounds heavier, he'd be the first QB off the board without question. His size is the only thing that causes teams to show concern.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals may want to trade down, but the sense I get is there aren't many teams willing to move up to this spot to take a QB who isn't named Young or Stroud. So the Cardinals will have to settle for an elite pass-rushing prospect!

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd There is the possibility the Colts don't take a QB here, but if they do, everything I've heard indicates Richardson would be the choice over Will Levis. Richardson is the most tantalizing prospect in this class.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Some teams may have concerns about Jalen Carter, but considering Seattle values its lines and has an extra first-round pick that affords them the opportunity to "take a chance," I'm convinced this is as far as Carter drops.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd I had Witherspoon going to Detroit in my last mock, and that was before the Lions traded Jeff Okudah to the Falcons. Now I'm even more confident corner is the pick here. If that's the case, Witherspoon makes a lot of sense. Grabbing Kerby Joseph from Illinois last year worked out, and Witherspoon is the tough, instinctual competitor you long for at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st I had a Raiders fan yell at me for having the team take a tackle here in the last mock. They told me the Raiders would never draft a tackle at this spot. If that's the case, I'm not the one you should be yelling at. Anyway, if I'm the Raiders, I take Skoronski here! The arms are a concern, but he's so skilled and athletic that there's a good chance it won't matter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Nolan Smith is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft. Some people I talk to are in love with him, while others think he's a great kid and have no idea where they'd put him. Perhaps the Falcons are one of the teams that love him and believe he can have a Micah Parsons-like impact to their pass rush.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bucs move up to get their QB. Perhaps they'd be better off waiting until next spring to get their QB, but have you seen the NFC South? It's probably going to be hard to tank in that division. Anyway, Levis is another polarizing prospect. You're definitely aiming more for the player you saw in 2021 than in 2022.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The closer we get to the draft, the more buzz I hear about Deonte Banks. He had incredible testing numbers and is a tremendous athlete. While there are some technique concerns, they're the kind that can be fixed with coaching.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson doesn't have a ton of experience at tackle, as he spent the 2021 season at guard, but he's a safe bet to be a solid NFL player at the position. There could be some growing pains, but the finished product will be worth it.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Teams are always scared of foot injuries since they can sometimes be a long-term issue, but I don't get the sense anybody is too concerned about the broken foot Wilson suffered late in 2022. He's big, long, and attacks relentlessly. Sometimes a bit too much, honestly. Bro, stop beating up the tackle and go get the QB!

Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th I wonder if Wright is tapped out, which could hurt his stock, but he's a solid player with a ton of experience playing both left and right tackle. He also improved with each season and had to deal with some of the best edge rushers in the country playing in the SEC. He's prepared for what he's going to see in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st If you're serious about Mac Jones, you have to give him weapons, and if Bill O'Brien is going to run the offense Jones excelled in at Alabama, Quentin Johnston is a great fit. He's not a blazer, but he has a way of keeping defenders off balance with seemingly supernatural stop-and-startability.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Van Ness reminds me a lot of a former Packers pass-rusher, Clay Matthews. Van Ness isn't as explosive as Matthews, but he's bigger and moves very well for a man his size and is still learning the position. There's plenty of potential remaining to be tapped.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not as high on Gonzalez as a lot of others. I understand his size, athleticism and demeanor are outstanding, but there's not enough evidence of his playmaking ability to get me to buy in. That aside, he's still a hell of a corner, and while others have higher ceilings, I won't blame anybody for taking the chance on Gonzalez.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers need to improve their offensive line if Kenny Pickett and the offense is going to reach its full potential, and Jones has the chance to be a franchise tackle. He's not huge but has long arms and moves his feet very well. He also has a strong desire to beat the hell out of defenders, which is always a plus in my book.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th I felt the 2022 season was Murphy's worst season at Clemson (he finished with six sacks and 21 hurries anyway), and I think a lot of that can be pinned on his DC Brent Venables leaving to take over at Oklahoma. Murphy's a talented player with size and speed that can't be taught. He reminds me a bit of Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears are open to trading down, and with both Jalen Carter and Peter Skoronski off the board in this mock, that's what they do. The Bears took two defensive backs with their first two picks last year, and while they need help on the lines, they still need help in the secondary too. Porter fits the bill of what the Bears value at the spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st As I said with the Jalen Carter pick, the Seahawks value the lines of scrimmage, and I can imagine Pete Carroll chewing his gum into dust while watching tape of Torrence. He's a people mover who will fit in well with the Seattle tries to do on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is not the athlete other tight ends in this class are, but he's the most complete tight end in the class. Every defense Notre Dame faced last season knew Mayer was the sole option in the passing game, but it didn't stop him from producing. He won't turn a five-yard route into a 75-yard TD at any point in his career, but he'll turn a lot of them into first downs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th I remain The Biggest Cam Smith Fan On The Planet. I'll admit he wasn't as good in 2022 as he was in 2021, but I don't believe he was fully healthy in 2022. And the guy in 2021 was incredible. He possesses tremendous instincts and a knack for finding the football.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings bid farewell to Adam Thielen and replace him with a player who will step right into the role he filled but probably be more productive doing so than Thielen has been the last couple of years.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Julius Brents CB Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 10th I've come close to putting Brents in previous mocks, but I pulled the trigger this time. Brents is a tremendous athlete that comes in a 6-3 frame with mile-long arms. His 82 ⅝-inch wingspan ranks in the 99th percentile of Mockdraftable's database of all corner prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Steve Avila IOL TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Another player I haven't had in previous mocks whom I believe has a legitimate shot at sneaking into the late-first round. Avila would be a good fit in New York from a talent, fit and need standpoint. You're surprised by how quick he moves considering he's so massive.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th LaPorta is not the typical Iowa tight end. While players like George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson were great blockers, LaPorta is lacking in that department. However, his ability after the catch is in line with what you see from Kittle in San Francisco, though he's not as violent of a runner with the ball. Of course, few are.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd When healthy, there are few players with Bryan Bresee's combination of size and athleticism. The problem is he hasn't been on the field as much as you'd like him to be in recent years. Still, he's the kind of talent worth taking a shot on late in the first and would be an excellent addition to Buffalo's rotation up front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th Speaking of freakish athletes on the interior of a defensive line, Mazi Smith can probably deadlift a semi if he wants to. Probably not going to be a disruptive pass-rusher from the interior, but he moves well enough that he'll be far more than a one-gap nose tackle.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Is he a tackle or an end? It's a legitimate question some teams don't feel like they have an answer for, but there's no questioning Adebawore's athleticism. The guy ran a 4.49 40 with a 37.5 vertical at the combine. He's a freak, and he'll be a valuable player. I can only imagine what he'll look like on the Superdome turf after playing his college ball on the grasslands masquerading as a football field at Northwestern.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It would be out of character for the Eagles to take an RB in the first round, but it's their second pick, and they do have a need at the spot. Plus, you know, Bijan Robinson is really freaking good. Putting him in a backfield with the newly-paid Jalen Hurts would give the Eagles an incredible collection of playmakers on offense.