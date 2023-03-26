Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks were only separated for a year before both sides realized the divorce wasn't meant to last. Wagner and the Seahawks are reuniting for the 2023 season as the six-time All-Pro linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Seattle safety Quandre Diggs confirmed Wagner's return on social media.

Wagner had the most tackles in the NFL across his 10 seasons in Seattle (1,383), becoming the only player in NFL history with 1,300 tackles, 20 sacks, 10 interceptions and 50 passes defended across his first decade in the league. Still at the top of his game when the Seahawks released him, Wagner finished with 170 tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack, five pass defenses and a forced fumble while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in 2021.

Spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner still performed as one of the best linebackers in the game. He finished with 140 tackles and notched a career-high six sacks along with two interceptions and five pass defenses. He was the only player in the NFL last season to compile such numbers. Wagner had multiple interceptions in a season for the first time since 2017. He was the only player in the NFL last season with

Wagner will return to Seattle with 11 straight seasons of at least 100 tackles, the second-longest streak by any player since 2000. (London Fletcher has a longer streak at 14.) His six All-Pro first team selections are tied for the fourth-most by any NFL linebacker since the merger in 1970.