The Houston Texans have been busy over the last few days restructuring their offense. After solidifying the offensive line by extending left tackle Laremy Tunsil and trading for guard Shaq Mason in the past few days, the team is now adding some skill position players.

On Monday, the team signed two notable free agents -- tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Devin Singletary. Schultz agreed to a one-year deal with Houston worth up to $9 million, according to NFL Media. As for Singletary, ESPN reports the former Bills back reached an agreement on a one-year deal that is worth up to $3.75 million.

Schultz had spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played last season under the franchise tag for Dallas, but the team decided against using it on him again this offseason, instead placing it on running back Tony Pollard. That freed up Schutlz to hit the open market and has now found a fit with the Texans.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a solid pass-catching weapon from the tight end position after emerging in 2020. His best season in Dallas came in 2021 when he reached career-highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (808), and receiving touchdowns (eight). While his numbers dipped in 2022, they were still respectable.

As for Singletary, he'll pair up with second-year running back Dameon Pierce in Houston's backfield. Similar to Schultz, Singletary had spent all of his career with the Bills to this point after he was a third-round pick of the franchise in 2019 out of Florida Atlantic. Over the last two seasons, Singletary has averaged 4.6 yards per carry, so he'll be a strong complement to Pierce, who finished his rookie season with 1,104 yards from scrimmage.

In four seasons with the Bills, Singletary totaled 3,151, yards rushing, 16 touchdowns on the ground, and added 145 receptions for 971 yards and four more scores. That includes a 2022 season where he went for a career-high 1,099 yards from scrimmage.

The Texans did just trade away wide receiver Brandin Cooks over the weekend, so adding more weapons did become a growing need. Houston owns the No. 2 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft and is widely assumed to select quarterback at that spot. Whoever that signal-caller is, he'll have these two weapons to utilize as he's ushered into the league.