Few NFL matchups demand more attention than Bengals versus Chiefs. And fans will be treated to their next showdown in the late stages of the 2023 season. CBS announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" that the defending Super Bowl champions will host Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 17 on Sunday, Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati had already been identified as one of the Chiefs' upcoming opponents, but their newly finalized Week 17 matchup, which will be broadcast on CBS, is one of the first official dates to land on the NFL's 2023 calendar. The league will announce its full 272-game slate for the next regular season on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. (NFL Network, ESPN2).

In addition to broadcasting on CBS, the Bengals-Chiefs showdown will also stream on Paramount+.

The two title contenders last met in the AFC Championship Game, where future Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a 23-20 comeback victory despite nursing a high-ankle sprain. Burrow and the Bengals had previously won three straight matchups against the Chiefs, including the prior year's AFC title game. All four of the Bengals-Chiefs games featuring Burrow and Mahomes have been decided by three points or fewer.

Kansas City will also appear in the 2023 season opener, kicking off the regular-season schedule on Thursday, Sept. 8.