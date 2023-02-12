The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are just minutes away from playing in Super Bowl LVII and have prepared all week to bring their best on the field. They do not just prepare for the game; it is also important to dress the part. When you look good, you play good, right?
Players bring out inventive, trend-setting and statement outfits throughout the season, but when it is the biggest stage they have to bring out their best 'fits. What a player wears sets the tone for those walk off the bus hype moments before the game.
Let's take a look at some of the most interesting and best examples of fashion from before Super Bowl 57:
QB1 looks locked in.
That’s our quarterback. @PatrickMahomes | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/CzK0au3G8i— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
Jalen Hurts surprised me with this two toned purple outfit and it works.
Royalty 👑@JalenHurts | #SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/h5BfeTThBk— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 12, 2023
Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster went with a maximalist look.
Rate JuJu's Super Bowl fit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4ioVLHy1u— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2023
Fletcher Cox went with an elegant vibe with the silk look.
Fletcher Cox outfit for his Super Bowl arrival: pic.twitter.com/VvirxKlD6G— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2023
Donna Kelce may not be playing, but she has been the star of Super Bowl week. She has the best look of the night so far, with an outfit that represents both her sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.
#gamedayfit pic.twitter.com/l96sLcLwiz— Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) February 12, 2023
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is all business ahead of the game.
Big Red is in the house. #SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5wlWdjKu5c— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
The coat is a statement and I am loving that it matches the duffle bag. Travis Kelce always brings the heat and today was no exception.
Came to play but not playin’ around. @tkelce | #SLBVII pic.twitter.com/7aGb8yZQNK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
Wearing green when you are playing the Eagles would not be my choice.
All business. pic.twitter.com/vkKjNxRTmY— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
Hat game: Strong.
Big game. Bigger hat.@tommy_townsend | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/7ZqxnGexlW— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
There are a lot of solid suit choices here.
En route@fanduel | #SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/H64ZaBJAKV— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 12, 2023
Here are some more Eagles looks:
