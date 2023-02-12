The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are just minutes away from playing in Super Bowl LVII and have prepared all week to bring their best on the field. They do not just prepare for the game; it is also important to dress the part. When you look good, you play good, right?

Players bring out inventive, trend-setting and statement outfits throughout the season, but when it is the biggest stage they have to bring out their best 'fits. What a player wears sets the tone for those walk off the bus hype moments before the game.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting and best examples of fashion from before Super Bowl 57:

QB1 looks locked in.

Jalen Hurts surprised me with this two toned purple outfit and it works.

Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster went with a maximalist look.

Fletcher Cox went with an elegant vibe with the silk look.

Donna Kelce may not be playing, but she has been the star of Super Bowl week. She has the best look of the night so far, with an outfit that represents both her sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is all business ahead of the game.

The coat is a statement and I am loving that it matches the duffle bag. Travis Kelce always brings the heat and today was no exception.

Wearing green when you are playing the Eagles would not be my choice.

Hat game: Strong.

There are a lot of solid suit choices here.

Here are some more Eagles looks: