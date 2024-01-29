The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs had the worst scoring offense (21.8 points per game in the regular season) of the Patrick Mahomes era, since 2018, and they finished with more games with under 20 points in Mahomes' starts this year (eight) than his first six seasons combined (six).

Drops by Mahomes' wide receivers were also an issue all season since Kansas City wide receivers had the most drops (29) and highest drop rate (11%) of any WR group in the NFL including the playoffs.

However, none of that mattered in the Chiefs' 17-10 AFC Championship game victory on Sunday as Kansas City receivers put together their first clean game of the season without a drop, per ESPN Stats and Info.

That improvement couldn't have been more evident than on the game-sealing play. It was third-and-9 with 2:19 remaining, and anything short of a first down would have given the Ravens a chance to tie the game late. Instead of opting to run the ball and the clock down to the two-minute warning before a punt, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid trusted his receivers and dialed up a pass play.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling rewarded Reid's and Mahomes' faith, hauling in a 32-yard diving catch to ice the game and clinch Kansas City's fourth trip to the Super Bowl in five seasons.

Valdez-Scantling dropped Mahomes' pass on the same play in a 21-17 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 11.

Thanks to the Chiefs' trust in their receivers with the game on the line, Kansas City will play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.