Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are rubbing shoulders with the greatest names and teams in NFL history. Mahomes and his team made more history by virtue of Sunday's AFC title game win over the Baltimore Ravens, and they're now one win away from making even more history.

The Chiefs are now only the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. If Kansas City wins Super Bowl LVIII, they'll join the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, 1990s Dallas Cowboys and 2000s/2010s Patriots to win three Super Bowls over a five-year span.

Teams that have played in four Super Bowls in a five-year span

As far Mahomes is concerned, the two-time league and Super Bowl MVP is now slated to join a short list of quarterbacks with four Super Bowl starts. Every other quarterback who has started in at least four Super Bowls is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes will join Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks with three Super Bowl rings.

Quarterbacks to start in at least 4 Super Bowls

Tom Brady (10)



John Elway (5)



Patrick Mahomes (4)



Peyton Manning (4)



Joe Montana (4)



Terry Bradshaw (4)



Roger Staubach (4)



Jim Kelly (4)



Mahomes' coach is also now nearing the Mount Rushmore as far as Super Bowl coaches are concerned. Reid is now tied for the third-most Super Bowl appearances by a head coach. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, Reid will join Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs as the only head coaches with three Super Bowl rings.

Most Super Bowl appearances by a head coach

Bill Belichick (9)



Don Shula (6)



Tom Landry (5)



Andy Reid (5)



Chuck Noll (4)



Bud Grant (4)



Joe Gibbs (4)

Marv Levy (4)



Dan Reaves (4)



Along with Mahomes and Reid, the Chiefs will also make history as a franchise by winning Super Bowl LVIII. By doing so, Kansas City would become the ninth team to repeat as champion and the first to do so since the 2003-04 Patriots. The Chiefs would also join the Steelers, Patriots, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Raiders and Washington as the only franchise with three Vince Lombardi Trophies.