The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and this class is deep at multiple positions. For the second straight year, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick. They traded out of the top spot in 2023 after accepting an attractive offer from the Carolina Panthers, but what will they do this year?

It's very possible three quarterbacks come off the board to start the draft, and the Bears have the chance to take their pick of the signal-caller prospects while also collecting draft capital by trading Justin Fields away. Who could Chicago take with the top pick? That's what we are here to discuss.

Below, we will break down the odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Player (2024 Draft) Odds to go No. 1 overall QB Caleb Williams, USC -1000 QB Drake Maye, UNC +700 WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State +1000 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU +1400 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington +4000

As you can see, Williams is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall -- to the Bears or anyone who can come up with an attractive-enough offer for Chicago to trade out. Williams started 33 total games during his collegiate career, seven at Oklahoma and 26 at USC. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner could become the sixth No. 1 overall pick to come out of USC, and the first since Carson Palmer in 2003. Williams recorded the most total yards (8,673) and total touchdowns (93) in a two-year span in USC history.

The quarterback with the next-best odds is Maye out of UNC. He was the only FBS player to record 7,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards over the past two seasons, and was the 2022 ACC Player of the Year. No UNC player has ever been drafted No. 1 overall in the common draft era.

Daniels is the intriguing wild card. If Williams goes No. 1 overall, he could go No. 2 to Washington. But, who knows? Maybe Daniels' stock explodes over the next couple months. After all, he is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Last season, Daniels had the highest passer efficiency (208.0) in a single season in FBS history. He led the FBS in total yards per game (412.2) and total touchdowns per game (4.2). To put that in perspective, Daniels averaged more total yards and had a better pass efficiency than Joe Burrow during his 2019 Heisman campaign.

For the Bears fans who really like Fields, getting Harrison at No. 2 or No. 3 overall after a trade down is probably the dream. Garrett Wilson told CBS Sports recently that the son of the Indianapolis Colts legendary wideout could be the best receiver to come out of Ohio State over the past few years. Harrison is a two-time Unanimous All-American, and recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in a two-year span in Ohio State history. No player caught more touchdowns than Harrison over the past two years.