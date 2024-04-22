The 2024 NFL Draft is almost upon us, and it's widely expected that Thursday's first round will be dominated by offensive players. Many pundits believe four quarterbacks could be taken over the first 10 picks, possibly even the first five. The number of offensive linemen selected in the opening round could reach double-digits. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be grabbed by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick, with the latest 2024 NFL Draft odds listing the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at -20000 (risk $20,000 to win $100).

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 636-534-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23.

White was widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects.

White bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1 in 2018. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021.

In 2022, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140.

Top 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop picks

One of the 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop bets White recommends: Take Brock Bowers being selected by the Denver Broncos on Thursday, which currently brings a +1000 (risk $100 to win $1000) payout. A 6-4, 240-pound tight end, Bowers led Georgia in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches in each of his three seasons with the team. Despite missing several games with an ankle injury and sitting out the Bulldogs' Orange Bowl victory against Florida State, he hauled in 56 passes for 714 yards and six TDs in 10 contests last season.

Bowers won the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation each of the last two years, becoming the first player in NCAA history to earn the honor twice. He also was a key member of Georgia's back-to-back national championship teams in 2021 and 2022. In the national title game against TCU two years ago, he made seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. Bowers has been compared to great tight ends such as Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle and certainly will be selected in the first round on Thursday. Many have him being taken 10th overall to the New York Jets, and he's even been predicted to go to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 5 pick, but White sees him falling into Denver's hands at No. 12. See which other NFL Draft longshot props White loves here.

