Jayden Daniels' market was already hot after the LSU product entered this draft cycle with a Heisman Trophy on his résumé, but things are starting to heat up even more for one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class. The Minnesota Vikings have scheduled a private meeting with Daniels, according to NFL agent Ron Butler. This private meeting comes after a report that Daniels is also set to meet with the New York Giants next week.

At the moment, Daniels is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 2 overall pick, which is currently held by the Washington Commanders. So, if those odds are to be believed, any other team would have to trade up possibly as high as the second pick to secure Daniels as its future franchise quarterback.

As it relates to Minnesota's interest, it has been on the hunt for a quarterback ever since Kirk Cousins decided to leave the franchise for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. The club is widely assumed to be searching for a way to trade into the top five, especially after acquiring a second first-round pick (No. 23 overall) in a trade with the Houston Texans. That pick and their own first-rounder (No. 11) are two key assets that could vault them up to get within the range of someone of Daniels' caliber.

But what else would the club need to surrender in order to get the Commanders to bite and trade the No. 2 overall pick? Last month, CBS Sports' R.J. White ran through multiple trade-up scenarios for Minnesota, including a trade-up to the second pick, using his pick value chart.

The baseline value for the Vikings would be to trade No. 11, No. 23, and No. 108 in this year's draft along with their 2025 first- and third-round pick. Meanwhile, the competitive-market value would require even more capital. Under that scenario, the overpay would feature the Vikings trading No. 11 and No. 23 in 2024, while also shipping first-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

While that's what it could take to get to No. 2, let's say that the Commanders ultimately decide to take UNC's Drake Maye with that pick and Daniels falls to New England at No. 3. The Patriots are in the quarterback market, so it'd likely take a blockbuster trade to have them move off this spot. In White's baseline value for the Vikings to trade up to the third pick, they'd give up three first-rounders: No. 11, No. 23, and a first in 2025. If we're talking about a competitive-market value, White has the framework of a deal that features Minnesota sending No. 11, No. 23, a first-round pick in 2025, and a third-rounder in 2025.

Again, it could prove to be difficult for the Vikings to get within Daniels' range given that the team with the first three picks all have needs at quarterback. However, the club does have the arsenal of picks to make a competitive offer and seems to be doing its due diligence on Daniels if it can move up to get him.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.