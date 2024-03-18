The Las Vegas Raiders have a new running back, as former Minnesota Vikings starter Alexander Mattison has signed, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mattison had his first opportunity to start with the Vikings last season after being Dalvin Cook's No. 2 running back for four seasons. Mattison wasn't as efficient as he was as a No. 2 back, rushing for a career-high 180 carries but for only 700 yards and zero touchdowns in 16 games (3.9 yards per carry). He also had 30 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Mattison has 15 combined touchdowns in his five seasons in the league, rushing for 2,370 yards and averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He has rushed for 1,474 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry over the last three seasons.

In Vegas, Mattison is expected to compete with Zamir White for carries. Mattison does have the upper hand based on experience.

The Vikings replaced Mattison by signing Aaron Jones less than 24 hours after he was released from the Green bay Packers, who signed Josh Jacobs prior to releasing Jones. Jacobs was the No. 1 running back the past five seasons for the Raiders.